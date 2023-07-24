MP: Revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting Lokayukta cops in Katni

Jabalpur, Jul 24 (PTI) A patwari of the revenue department in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday allegedly swallowed money he had taken as bribe after spotting a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), an official said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," the official said.

A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM