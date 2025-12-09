MP: Right-wing activists demonstrate against suspended Trinamool leader over 'Babri' masjid plan

Ashoknagar/Bhopal (MP), Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Tuesday foiled a bid by Hindutva workers to paste certain posters on public toilets in Bhopal during a demonstration against the laying of the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-styled mosque in West Bengal.

Politics heated up after suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone at Rejinagar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on December 6.

In Ashoknagar district, BJP workers led by a local leader pasted a poster titled "Babar toilet" outside a community washroom.

In Bhopal, activists of Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch attempted to rename public toilets as "Babar Toilet", only to be stopped by police personnel.

Committee president Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said, "If you want to build a mosque, build it in the name of Abdul Kalam and Bismillah Khan. Why should we idolise the invaders who destroyed Indian temples and killed thousands of people?" Ashoknagar BJP Kisan Morcha District President Bablu Yadav said,"Just as Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, if a mosque is built there, it will also be demolished.

Yadav said he had no objection to mosques being constructed in the name of people like former President APJ Abdul Kalam, but no mosque will be allowed to be built in the name of Babar, Akbar, and Humayun, and it will be opposed.

He said that because of Babar, Queen Manimala and 1,600 other queens were forced to commit Jauhar.

According to historians, Babar attacked the Chanderi state in January 1528, during which King Medini Rai attained martyrdom. Following this, Queen Manimala committed Jauhar along with over 1,600 other women. PTI COR MAS NSK