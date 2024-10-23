MP: Road development authority official held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Indore (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) A sub-engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority was caught on Wednesday allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor in exchange of releasing his pending payment in Khargone district, an official said.

Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta carried out the operation, he said.

"The authority's sub-engineer Rahul Singh Mandloi was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from contractor Omprakash Patidar at his house," Lokayukta SPE's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dineshchandra Patel said.

The bribery amount was later recovered from Mandloi's laptop bag, he said.

Patidar is a contractor by profession and he had constructed roads for the authority in association with another contractor firm, he added.

"Bills worth around Rs 80 lakh were yet to be paid to this firm from the government treasury. Mandloi demanded a bribe of Rs 15.50 lakh from Patidar in order to release his payment," he said.

A case has been registered against the sub-engineer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said, adding that the accused has not been arrested yet, PTI HWP ADU NP