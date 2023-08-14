MP road rage: Man stabbed to death after dispute over overtaking in Indore; five held

Indore, Aug 14 (PTI) Five persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old transporter in a road rage case in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Deepak Saundhia from Mhow was stabbed to death in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after a dispute about overtaking on the bypass road in Kanadiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

"Main accused Saddam Khan, a woman, Rehan, Kuldeep Tomar and Shoaib Khan have been arrested for murder. Saddam is a history sheeter with eight cases against his name," he said.

"The five accused were travelling in two cars and were returning home after drinking at a pub. On the bypass road at Kanadiya, one of the cars hit the vehicle of Saundhia while trying to overtake it. After he objected, they stabbed him and one of his kin," the DCP said.

Saundhia died in a nearby hospital while the condition of the kin is stable, he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM