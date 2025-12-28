MP: Rs 810 cr transferred to bank accounts of 3.77 lakh soybean farmers

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred Rs 810 crore to the bank accounts of 3.77 lakh soybean farmers under the Bhavantar scheme, saying it reflected the government's resolve to ensure farmers' prosperity.

The scheme allows the state government to compensate the difference if traders purchase soybean from farmers below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) declared by the Centre.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 development works costing Rs 145 crore in Jaora.

"Bhavantar is not just a scheme but the government's reverence towards farmers. The Bhavantar amount is the farmers' rightful money. This amount symbolises the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity. We will never lag in farmers' welfare," Yadav said.

He said the government has dedicated the year 2026 to the welfare of food providers, and during this period, modern farming methods, agricultural extension services and new technologies will be taken to villages so that farmers can take timely and correct decisions to further improve their farming.

The chief minister said Ladli Behna beneficiaries are currently being given Rs 1,500 (per month), which will be increased to Rs 3,000.

He said the government will provide solar pumps to more than 32 lakh farmers, and up to 90 per cent subsidy will be given on the total cost of the pumps.

Yadav said that of the over 3.77 lakh soybean farmers who received the Bhavantar amount of Rs 810 crore, 12,386 farmers were from Ratlam district, and Rs 20.74 crore was transferred to their bank accounts. PTI LAL NSK