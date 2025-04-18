MP: SAF jawan shoots himself dead with service rifle in Khargone

Khargone (MP), Apr 18 (PTI) A jawan of Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Forces (SAF) allegedly committed suicide with his service rifle in Khargone district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Gogawan village, some 16 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 4:56pm, Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena said.

"SAF jawan Rajkumar Sharma (38), a resident of Indore, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. He was at a post in front of Shitla Mata temple. CCTV footage showed him put his rifle to his chin and pulling the trigger. He died on the spot," the SP said.

"His colleague standing nearby alerted authorities. Sharma had joined duty on April 7. As per SAF officials, he had not submitted any application regarding any problem. A probe is underway to find out why he took this extreme step," Meena said. PTI COR ADU BNM