MP: Sagar collector, SP and SDM transferred as wall collapse kills nine kids

Bhopal, Aug 4 (PTI) In the wake of the death of nine children due to a wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday night ordered the removal of the district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisonal magistrate, an official said.

The transfer orders were issued late at night, the official said.

As per the order, Sagar collector Deepak Arya has been transferred to the state secretariat in Bhopal as deputy secretary.

Sandeep GR (2013 batch), presently working as Chhattarpur collector, is posted as the new collector of Sagar in place of Arya, the official said.

Parth Jaiswal (2015 batch), currently posted as CEO Chhindwara district panchayat, will replace Sandeep GR at Chhattarpur, he said.

The chief minister also ordered the transfer of Sagar sub-divisional magistrate.

Earlier in a tweet, Yadav had erroneously mentioned "Sagar SDM as Rahli SDM".

The government also transferred Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari (IPS 2013) and posted him as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at police headquarters in Bhopal.

Vikas Kumar Sahwal (IPS 2014), currently posted as Raisen SP will now be the new SP of Sagar, the official said.

The chief minister also ordered the suspension, with immediate effect, of Dr Hariom Bansal posted at the Shahpur primary health center on the charges of negligence. PTI MAS ADU NR