MP: Sahara India official arrested over ‘cheating’ case

Sehore, Aug 24 (PTI) Sahara India’s regional manager for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was arrested on Sunday from Bhopal in connection with an alleged cheating case registered in MP’s Sehore district, an official said.

According to a police statement, one Rajaram Rathore had filed a complaint in January 2023 against the company’s MP-CG regional manager Shivaji Singh, their Sehore branch manager S K Magarde, cashier Yogendra Chaudhary and another employee for allegedly duping him over his deposits.

Based on the complaint, the Kotwali police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), and the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Depositors’ Interest Act, it added.

“Considering the seriousness of the case, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla directed City Superintendent of Police Abhinandana Sharma and Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Ravindra Yadav to form a team to trace the accused,” the statement said.

Acting on inputs, the team arrested Singh from MP Nagar in Bhopal. He was produced before a court, which sent him to police remand for further interrogation, officials added.

Singh, originally from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in Awadhpuri Colony, Bhopal, the press statement added. PTI COR LAL NR