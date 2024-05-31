MP: Sarpanch's husband caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 95,000

Indore, May 31 (PTI) The husband of a sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000, an official said.

Rahul Rawat (28), husband of Sundarbai, sarpanch of Vyaskhedi village, was caught red-handed in a trap outside a hospital on Kanadia Road when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 from complainant Sanjay Tiwari (59), Deputy Superintendent of Police R D Mishra said.

"Tiwari had sought permission from the gram panchayat to take the soil excavated from the Vyaskhedi pond to level his agricultural land. In return for this permission, Rawat allegedly demanded a bribe from him by posing as the sarpanch of the village. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rawat," he said.

The accused has not been arrested and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI HWP MAS BNM