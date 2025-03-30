MP: SC judge organises health camp in Morena for needy persons

Morena (MP), Mar 30 (PTI) A health camp was organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena town over two days to provide medical examinations and prosthetic limbs to needy persons.

The camp was held on March 29-30 here at the SAF Ground on the initiative of the Supreme Court’s Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, a native of Morena district.

It offered “comprehensive medical examinations and prosthetic limbs to beneficiaries”, said a release, adding that over 25,000 people availed of the services.

Justice Maheshwari underscored the significance of accessible healthcare, emphasising that everyone deserves quality medical care, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, it said.

The camp was also attended by “Registrar General, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Dharminder Singh, as per the direction of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait as well as Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who lent their support to this noble cause”, the release said.

Besides, a Legal Literacy Camp was organised to provide people with knowledge about their legal rights and available support under various government schemes, it added. PTI MAS NR