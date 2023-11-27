MP school horror: Grade 4 student attacked by classmates with geometry compass during fight

Indore, Nov 27 (PTI) Three students of Grade 4 allegedly attacked a classmate more than 100 times with a geometry compass, inflicting multiple puncture wounds during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The trigger for the fight among the children, all aged below 10 years, was not yet known and authorities are ascertaining if the unruly students were anyway influenced by violent scenes in video games.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report from the police, the official said.

Talking to PTI, CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates during a fight at a private school under the limits of the Aerodrome police station on November 24.

“The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age,” she said.

The CWC will counsel the children and their families in connection with the incident and find out if the students play video games that contain violent scenes, Porwal said.

The father of the victim alleged that his son had sustained puncture wounds in the attack that occurred at the school around 2 pm on Friday (November 24). The boy was taken to a hospital, administered first aid and allowed to leave.

“My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me the CCTV footage of the classroom,” he said.

A complaint has been lodged about the incident at the Aerodrome police station, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said the victim underwent a medical examination after the complaint was lodged.

All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age and appropriate steps are being taken as per legal provisions, he said. PTI HWP ADU ARU RSY