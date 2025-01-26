MP school principal held for molesting minor girls

Anuppur (MP), Jan 26 (PTI) Police have arrested the principal of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on charges of molesting three minor girl students, an official said on Sunday.

The 61-year-old accused had been committing the offence for a long time, Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said.

Following a complaint by the victims, all Class 11 students, a probe was launched into the matter and the CCTV footage of the higher secondary school was also examined, he said.

After receiving the investigation report from the six-member internal complaint committee of the school, a case was registered against the accused on Saturday and he was arrested, the official said.

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 (use of criminal force or assault on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR ADU GK