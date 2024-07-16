MP schools to celebrate Guru Purnima with focus on gurukul traditions

Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has directed schools to observe the "Guru Purnima" festival by holding programmes highlighting Indian culture and the guru-shishya tradition on July 20 and 21.

On the first day of the event, students will be educated about the traditional teacher-student relationship in Indian culture. Following the morning prayer, teachers will elaborate on the significance of this tradition and the importance of Guru Purnima.

Additionally, students will participate in an essay writing program focusing on "Gurukul" in ancient India and "Bharatiya Sanskriti" (Indian culture), officials said.

The second day, July 21, will feature a prayer ceremony dedicated to the goddess Saraswati and the gurus, along with a lamp-lighting ritual. Teachers will be honoured in a special ceremony, and both teachers and students will share personal stories highlighting their mutual relationships.

The initiative was outlined by the School Education Department's order issued on Tuesday in accordance with directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. PTI ADU NSK