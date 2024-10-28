MP schoolteacher commits suicide after rape; accused arrested

Jabalpur, Oct 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old schoolteacher committed suicide after she was allegedly raped and threatened by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Omkar Patel (55), was arrested, an official said.

The victim, teaching at a private school, was returning home from her workplace when she was intercepted at Sihora, some 45km from the district headquarters, by the accused on October 26 (Saturday), Sihora police station sub-inspector Manoj Kureel said.

Patel sexually assaulted the woman at knife point and threatened to harm her if she disclosed about the incident to anyone, he said.

After reaching home, the distraught teacher consumed a poisonous substance and died during treatment at a government hospital on late Sunday night, said the sub-inspector.

The accused was arrested after the victim's family lodged a complaint, and subsequently booked for rape and abetment of suicide, he added. PTI COR ADU RSY