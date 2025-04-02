MP: Sections of Muslim community celebrate Waqf Bill introduction

Bhopal, Apr 2 (PTI) The Waqf (Amendment) Bill sparked mixed reactions in Bhopal on Wednesday, with sections of the Muslim community welcoming it and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while others, including Congress MLA Arif Masood, opposing the bill.

A group of Muslim men and women gathered at Rahmat Masjid in the Hathaikheda area to celebrate the bill's introduction in Parliament. Holding placards with messages such as “We Support Waqf Bill” and “Shukriya Modi Ji”, they danced to the beats of drums.

Rahmat Masjid Committee President Mohsin-Ul-Haq told PTI that the bill was a positive step for the welfare of underprivileged Muslims.

“We held a programme in support of the Waqf bill. We support the bill as it ensures Waqf land will be used for the benefit of the poor,” he said.

Mohammed Shadab, a participant in the celebrations, echoed similar sentiments.

“Some individuals have treated Waqf properties as their assets. The poor and common Muslims have been deprived of their benefits. This bill ensures that the land serves the needy,” he said while thanking PM Modi.

However, Congress MLA Arif Masood dismissed the bill, calling it a “black law.” Speaking to reporters, Masood said, “We have already rejected this bill. It will not protect Waqf assets but instead lead to their encroachment.” He further criticised the celebrations, comparing them to past support for the triple talaq bill.

“Those who celebrated earlier have now disappeared,” he said, adding that he would align with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s stance.

Responding to the opposition, Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister Vishvas Sarang defended the bill, stating that it posed no threat to ordinary Muslims but challenged affluent leaders who had allegedly misused Waqf properties.

“This bill is a setback for those who have illegally occupied Waqf land. Thousands of Muslims in Bhopal have openly supported Prime Minister Modi and this amendment. This is a tight slap on the face of those leaders who are trying to mislead people," he said.

BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur, Rameshwar Sharma, also backed the bill, arguing that it would curb misuse of Waqf properties by select families.

The bill, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management, was tabled in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

The ruling NDA launched a feisty defence of the bill amid the opposition's charge that it was unconstitutional and targeted Muslims. PTI ADU NSK