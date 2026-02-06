MP seeks 45-day leave for care of elderly parents

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh MP Sumitra Balmik on Friday pitched for mandatory 45-day leave for employees in both the government and private sectors to care for parents aged over 60 years.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Balmik said, "Our government is taking historic steps for the upliftment of women and youth. But now it is time for me to say one more thing." The MP highlighted the plight of the "sandwich generation" – those caught between caring for aging parents and managing professional responsibilities.

Despite India having the most youth power in 2026, the number of senior citizens has exceeded 14.9 crore, Balmik pointed out. By 2036, this figure will exceed 23 crore. "Soon, every third Indian will be an elderly person," she said.

The MP noted that rapid urbanisation and employment opportunities have displaced crores of young people from their homes, leaving their parents behind.

"When elderly people in every house need medical care, the presence of a physical person – either son or daughter – is very important. However, they are troubled to take leave from office and they do not get leave," she said.

Emphasising the growing silver economy, Balmik said its success requires that sons or daughters be available for primary care.

"I would like to request the government to provide 45 days leave for both the government and private sectors... This leave is for taking care of senior citizens over 60 years," she said.

"Just like a mother gives 20 years to her child, similarly, a son/daughter should also get leave to take care of ailing parents," she said. PTI LUX DR DR