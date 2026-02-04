MP seeks appointment of full-time director at NIFT-Shillong

Shillong, Feb 4 (PTI) Meghalaya MP Ricky AJ Syngkon wrote to the Centre, demanding the appointment of a full-time director at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong.

In the letter to the Ministry of Textiles, Syngkon said the quarterly report of NIFT-Shillong, for October-December 2025, revealed that the institute is functioning without a full-time director, resulting in a lack of continuity in administrative and academic decision-making.

"The absence of stable leadership has weakened oversight and limited the institute's capacity for long-term planning and institutional development," he said.

Syngkon also pointed out that several sanctioned administrative posts remain vacant, leading to chronic understaffing and excessive workload on existing staff.

"This has resulted in delays in routine administrative processes, academic coordination and student support services," he said.

The MP said a significant number of sanctioned teaching posts are unfilled, forcing the institute to rely heavily on contractual and visiting faculty.

"This has direct implications for the quality of instruction, faculty-student engagement, mentoring and the continuity of academic programmes," he said.

He urged the Centre to consider the appointment of a regular director and the time-bound filling of sanctioned administrative and academic posts. PTI JOP SOM