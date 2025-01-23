MP sees first successful heart transplant procedure; CM Yadav hails feat

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) The decision of the family of a brain dead person in Jabalpur to donate his organs led to the first heart transplant operation of Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Advertisment

Madhya Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the field of medical services with this feat, he said.

While the heart was transplanted successfully in Bhopal, the liver of the same person was sent to Indore for transplantation.

Three green corridors in coordination with the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service were created for the purpose, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said while hailing the decision of the family of 61-year-old Baliram Kushwaha, a resident of Manakyai village in Sagar district.

Advertisment

"Their decision is both noble and inspiring, especially during a difficult time. Their selfless act is not only commendable but also sets an example for society. Their contribution symbolizes humanity and the gift of new life.," Shukla said.

It also reflects the dedication and diligence of the medical staff at Government Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, and AIIMS Bhopal, Shukla added.

The state health department is fully committed to public service, he said, adding the prompt actions and teamwork of doctors, support staff and police administration made this accomplishment possible.

Advertisment

"Following the news of a brain-dead patient in Jabalpur, the state administration acted promptly. A team of doctors from AIIMS Bhopal reached Jabalpur overnight and carried out the organ retrieval process. The procedure involved the creation of three green corridors in Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Indore," an official said.

The heart was transported from Jabalpur to Bhopal via a green corridor and air ambulance, and successfully transplanted at AIIMS Bhopal, he said.

"The liver was transported to Choithram Hospital in Indore using a combination of helicopter and aircraft. The liver was first brought from the medical college in Jabalpur to Bhopal airport by helicopter and then flown to Indore by aircraft. The liver transplant procedure is currently underway at Choithram Hospital," the official informed. PTI MAS BNM