MP sends 5 lakh laddus to Ayodhya, CM Yadav says earlier Ram temple was built by King Vikramaditya

Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off five trucks carrying five lakh laddus, prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple and said the earlier shrine was built by Emperor Vikramaditya.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, Yadav said good sense should prevail upon those who have turned down the invite for the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Opposition parties have declined the invite contending that the Ayodhya event is politically motivated.

“Emperor Vikramaditya had built the (earlier) temple in Ayodhya. Lord Ram is returning to ‘garbh griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) after a struggle of 500 years,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that some people have turned down the invitation for the consecration of Ram temple. May good sense prevail upon them on January 22 so that they get a glimpse of Lord Ram,” he said Yadav, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, waved saffron flags to roll out the trucks, shaped like chariots and decorated with pictures of Lord Ram, amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The laddus weigh about 50 gm each, and the entire consignment is 250 quintals, an official of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple told PTI.

Earlier, the five trucks carrying one lakh laddus each reached Bhopal from Ujjain.

At least 150 temple staffers and people from social organisations were involved in making these laddus over five days after the chief minister announced that confection would be sent to Ayodhya as prasad of "Baba Mahakal", Moolchand Junwal, assistant administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple told PTI.

He said a special unit on the shrine's premises prepared the laddus.

Last week, the chief minister announced that five lakh laddus would be sent from the Ujjain temple for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The neighbouring Chhattisgarh has sent 300 tonnes of the finest aromatic rice from the state to Ayodhya for the ceremony. PTI LAL ARU NR