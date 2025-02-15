MP 'serial killer': Court sentences man to life imprisonment in second of four cases

Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) A man accused of killing four watchmen in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district between August and September 2022 has been convicted in the second of the four murder cases registered against him, an official said on Saturday.

Principal Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava on Friday sentenced Shiv Prasad Dhurve (21) to life imprisonment for bludgeoning to death Sonu Verma (23) with a marble stone in the intervening night of September 1 and 2 on Khajuri Road, special prosecutor Sudhavijay Singh Bhadoria told PTI.

The court, which gave its order after examining and recording statements of 17 witnesses and going through the hard disc of the CCTV camera which recorded the killing, also fined Dhurve Rs 1000, the special prosecutor added.

"We exhibited documents and 23 articles in the court to nail him. He was convicted under section 302 of Indian Penal Code," Bhadoria said.

Earlier, Dhurve was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing Shambu Narayan Dubey (60) in the intervening night of August 29-30, 2022 at Government Arts and Commerce College using the same modus operandi.

Dhurve is also standing trial for the killings of Kalyan Lodhi (50), who was hit on the head with a hammer in August that year, and Mangal Ahirwar, who was murdered in the intervening night of August 30-31, 2022 under Moti Nagar police station limits.

Dhurve was held from Lalghati in Bhopal at the time after police tracked the mobile phone of victim Shambu Narayan Dubey.

He had told police he committed the killings after being inspired by a character from a Hindi film. PTI LAL BNM