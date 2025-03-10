MP: Seven Congress leaders injured as stage collapses during protest

Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) At least seven leaders of the Congress party were injured on Monday when the stage they were addressing from collapsed in Bhopal, an MLA said.

The incident occurred when the party leaders were addressing protesters near Rangmahal Square before marching towards the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI.

He said a protest was being staged against the state government's "anti-farmer" policies when the incident occurred.

Congress workers, however, marched towards the Assembly as planned, only to be stopped by police who used water cannons.

"We have barricaded the area, and doing our job," Bhopal Zone 1 Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rashmi Agarwal Dubey said.

When asked about the number of the injured persons, the ADCP said she would check and hung up the call.

Phone calls made to TT Nagar ACP Chandra Shekhar Pandey and Station House Officer (SHO) Sudheer Arjariya remained unanswered. PTI LAL NSK