MP: Seven farmers booked for stubble burning

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against seven farmers for allegedly burning stubble in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

These farmers burnt the stubble after cutting the crop on April 3 in violation of the district collector's order, Amarwada tehsildar Rajesh Maravi said.

In an inquiry conducted after local Patwari's report, it was found that these farmers deliberately burnt the stubble, he said.

A joint team of agriculture and revenue departments visited the spot and conducted an investigation. It was confirmed that the fire was not caused by a short circuit or any other natural cause. This proved that the stubble was set on fire deliberately, the official said.

Following the report, a case was registered against seven farmers under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further probe into the case was conducted, he said. PTI COR ADU NP