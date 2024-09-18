MP: Seven killed, 11 hurt as dumper truck crashes into three-wheeler

Jabalpur (MP), Sept 18 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and 11 others injured when a dumper truck crashed into a three-wheeler goods vehicle while overtaking it in Jabalpur district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The heavy vehicle dragged the loading auto for about 100 metres before overturning and landing on the three-wheeler near Lunji village on the Sehore-Majhgawan road at around 3.30 PM, police said.

The deceased included four men and three women, said Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.

"The injured persons include six men and four women," he said.

All the deceased and injured were residents of neighbouring Pratappur village. The injured were rushed to Sihora Hospital.

Majhgawan police station in-charge D Gaud said the dumper truck hit and dragged the loading auto for about 100 metres while overtaking.

Subsequently, the dumper truck overturned and landed on the three-wheeler, trapping seven persons under it, he said.

"Six persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital. Eleven others were injured," Gaud said, adding that the seriously injured persons were referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Jabalpur.

The deceased are identified as Shobharam (35), Usha Bai (50), Shiva Kol (18), Kallu Bai (30), Ranu Kol (19), Karan Kol (20) and Bhura Kol (three years).

Expressing grief over the incident, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from his discretionary grant and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"I express condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he stated on X.