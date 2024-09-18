MP: Seven killed, ten hurt in dumper truck and three-wheeler collision

Jabalpur (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed and ten others injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The deceased included four men and three women, said Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena.

"The injured persons include six men and four women," he said, adding that the incident occurred on the Sihora-Majhgawan road.

All the deceased and injured were residents of neighbouring Pratappur village.

The injured were rushed to Sihora Hospital. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK NSK