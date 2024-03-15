MP: Seven schoolgirls, elderly man injured after truck hits van in Ratlam district

Ratlam, Mar 15 (PTI) Seven schoolgirls and an elderly man were injured when a truck hit their van on a four-lane road in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Namli-Palduna road in the morning, an official said.

The victims included Class 9 students of a government high school in Namli and the grandfather of one of the girls, inspector Vikram Singh Chauhan of Namli police station told PTI.

The truck hit the van and did not stop, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Ratlam Medical College and Hospital in an ambulance, the official said.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and the elderly man was treated for a minor head wound, he said.

The girls were travelling to a coaching centre at Namli, about 17 km from the district headquarters, at the time of the accident, the official said.

"We have registered a case against the truck driver, who absconded with the vehicle," he said. PTI COR LAL ARU