MP: Several children injured after school van overturns in Raisen; one critical

Raisen, Mar 7 (PTI) At least a dozen children were injured when a school van overturned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Gairatganj area, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 5 pm and six students sustained serious injuries, one of whom was in a critical condition, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava told PTI.

"All the injured, in the 6-12 age group, have been admitted in a hospital. It seems the van overturned while negotiating a turn. The driver has been detained," the SDOP said. PTI COR LAL BNM