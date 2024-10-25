MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son hits back after Cong veteran Digvijaya gives him advice

Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya sparred on Friday after the veteran opposition leader gave the youngster political advice.

After a speech of Kartikeya at a rally in bypoll-bound Budhni in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win, the Congress veteran took to X and said he should learn from his father Shivraj Singh Chouhan and avoid such remarks.

Hitting back, Kartikeya said, "I respect Digvijaya Singh. He has been the MP chief minister twice. He (Digvijaya) only does fear mongering. People of Budhni are afraid of Congress rule when MP was ruined." "We wanted to learn from him but he (Digvijaya Singh) did not do any worthwhile things when he was chief minister (from 1993 to 2003)," Kartikeya further said.

The bypoll in Budhni was necessitated after Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned as MLA following his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chouhan, the state's longest serving chief minister, was inducted into the Narendra Modi government as agriculture minister.

Incidentally, Kartikeya's name was doing the rounds as a potential candidate for the bypoll before the BJP chose former MP Ramakant Bhrargava, who will take on Congress' Ramkumar Patel.

The bypoll will be held on November 13, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI LAL BNM