MP shocker: R-Day feast served to school children on scraps of paper; govt orders action

Maihar (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district were served the special Republic Day mid-day meal on scraps of waste paper and torn pages from old notebooks, instead of plates.

After video clips of the incident went viral, the district administration has ordered action, officials said on Tuesday.

The video shows students sitting on the floor and eating halwa-puri served to them on torn pages from old notebooks and books. The incident occurred at the Government High School in Bhatigwan.

Taking cognisance, Public Relations Officer for Satna and Maihar, Rajesh Singh, said strict action has been initiated.

Based on the investigation report received from District Project Coordinator (DPC) Vishnu Tripathi, a proposal for suspending the in-charge Principal of the Government High School, Sunil Kumar Tripathi, has been forwarded to the Commissioner, Rewa.

Additionally, the salary of contract employee, BRC Pradeep Singh, has been deducted for one month.

Singh said the Maihar collector has issued a show-cause notice to the District Panchayat's Midday Meal Branch in-charge and DPC Tripathi for negligence.

The incident evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress party.

Former Women's Commission member and Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Sangeeta Sharma slammed the BJP government.

"This is the bitter truth of the midday meal that children were served food on scrap paper in the Maihar district.

"Is this your good governance and sensitive government?" Sharma stated on X while targeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. PTI COR MAS NSK