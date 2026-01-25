MP: Shoes stolen from Guna temple recovered, police return footwear to owner

Guna (MP), Jan 25 (PTI) More than three weeks after a government teacher complained about the theft of his shoes, police in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna solved the case and returned the footwear to the complainant on Sunday, an official said.
In this unusual case, police said they take strict action in every matter, whether the theft is small or large.
Rajesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of the city’s Vindhyachal Colony, had filed a complaint at the Cantt police station, saying that his shoes were stolen from the premises of the Hanuman Tekri temple on the evening of December 30.
He said such incidents at the shrine, despite the presence of “third eye” (CCTV cameras), hurt the sentiments of all visitors. Sharma requested the police to find and return his shoes to maintain his faith.
He estimated the shoes to be worth approximately Rs 4,000.
Acting on Sharma’s complaint, the police began scanning CCTV footage to track down the thief.
Cantt police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said the accused, identified as Om Prakash Sen, a resident of Guna’s Budha Balaji area, had worn Sharma’s shoes and left behind his old pair.
After realising that he had been under police surveillance, Sen left his house. Bhargava said that when the police arrived at his place, his wife handed over the shoes to them.
A theft case has been registered, and efforts are being made to trace Sen, the official said.
Sharma was called to the police station on Sunday and handed over the pair of shoes, he added.