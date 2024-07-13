MP Shrikant Shinde bats for smart health centres with modern facilities, GPS-equipped ambulances

Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Saturday called for the transformation of primary health centres into smart health centres with modernised facilities and experienced staff.

Shinde, the MP from the Kalyan constituency, put forth these suggestions during the district planning committee meeting at Thane collectorate held under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Shinde emphasised the need for modernised facilities and experienced staff at primary health centres to ensure high-quality medical care.

He also proposed that government ambulances be equipped with GPS to facilitate prompt emergency responses.

"Currently, the district lacks a streamlined system for ambulance deployment that causes delays," Shinde said, highlighting the need for a comprehensive dashboard to track ambulance locations and driver information.

Shinde also sought the conversion of municipal and district council schools into model smart schools equipped with modern amenities.

Collector Ashok Shingare assured that a proposal for these initiatives would be submitted within a week. PTI COR ARU