MP: Silent morchas, exhibition organised to pay tributes to victims of Partition

Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday organised silent morchas and other events to pay tributes to victims of the Partition.

In the state capital, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited an exhibition showcasing the horrors of Partition through pictures, organised at Shaheed Smarak Gate.

Another event was held in Misrod area to remember people who lost their lives in riots when the country was divided to create Pakistan.

MP BJP vice president Chintamani Malviya said various events were organised across the state with the help and participation of common people on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

“PM Modi had said that the unfortunate things that happened during the partition of India should be known to the youth so that a lesson can be learnt. We organised different events in all districts of Madhya Pradesh," Malviya added.

A gathering of refugees, now citizens of India, was also organised wherein they recalled the horrors of the Partition.

Silent rallies were also held on the occasion. PTI LAL NSK