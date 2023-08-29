MP: Sister of murdered Dalit youth to get govt job, family financial aid

Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) Sister of the Dalit youth who was allegedly beaten to death by some persons in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district over an old enmity will be given a government job, a minister said on Tuesday.

He also said the family of the deceased will soon be given financial assistance of Rs 4.12 lakh.

The Dalit youth, identified as Nitin Ahirwar aka Lalu, was beaten to death on August 24 allegedly by a group of people in Barodia Nonagir village under Khurai Dehat (rural) police station limits.

Urban Development Minister, Bhuppendra Siingh, who is MLA from the Khurai constituency where the incident occurred, on Tuesday met the family members of the deceased at Barodia Nonagir village.

“I assure the deceased's father Raghuveer Ahirwar and brother Vishnu Ahirwar that the daughter of the family will be given a job. I have talked to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Siingh posted on his official X handle (formerly Twitter).

He said the sister of the victim will be given a job either in Sagar or Khurai whichever is convenient for her.

"The family of the deceased will soon be given financial assistance of Rs 4.12 lakh. An interim relief of Rs 10 lakh will also be provided from the Chief Minister's Voluntary Fund. Besides, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the two injured women of the family," he stated. The minister also took a veiled dig at Congress, saying justice is done in criminal cases under the BJP government whereas others merely deliver speeches, click photos, and use them for political mileage.

"Only the BJP government does the real work and will continue to do so,” Siingh said apparently referring to the visit of Congress leaders to the family of the victim on Monday.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh will meet the family of the deceased on Wednesday, his office said.

Police have already arrested eight of the accused named in the FIR and a search for three to four others wanted for the murder was underway, an officer said on Monday.

The Congress and as well as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the incident. PTI ADU NSK