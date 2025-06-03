MP: Six dead within 12 days as 'unidentified animal' bites 17 people during sleep; rabies suspected

Indore, Jun 3 (PTI) Six people died under mysterious circumstances in the last 12 days after being bitten by an unidentified animal in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting various government departments to launch an investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

It is suspected that this animal was infected with the rabies virus, but it is yet to confirmed, they said.

Talking to PTI, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Devendra Romede said, "An unidentified animal bit 17 people in the rural areas of Barwani district on May 5 in the early hours, following which they were given anti-rabies injection on being informed about it." He said that six of these people died between May 23 and June 2, he said.

Barwani's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashish Bansod said, "The unknown animal bit 17 people within about three hours. It seems the animal was infected with the rabies virus. We are continuously trying to find the animal, but it has not been found yet." The DFO said the Limbai village where this animal attacked sleeping people before sunrise is about 4.5 km away from the forest boundary.

"These people were sleeping in the open outside their homes due to the heat. They say that this animal looked like a dog, but at present this creature has not been identified yet," he said.

Barwani District Magistrate Ghuncha Sanobar said, "We are looking into all aspects under a detailed investigation of the case. A team of experts from Khandwa's Government Medical College has reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The viscera of the deceased have been sent to a laboratory in Delhi." "Whether the six people died due to rabies or not can be told only once the investigation report comes," she said.

The official said the forest department has initiated the process of giving compensation of Rs 8 lakh each to the kin of those who died after being attacked by the animal.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and tribal leader Hiralal Alawa of Barwani's neighbouring Dhar district has -alleged that six persons died in the attack by the yet-to-be-identified animal not being vaccinated on time.

He has written a letter to the state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanding that the families of the deceased in this incident be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each and the injured be given Rs 20 lakh each.

Indore's Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH) Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said five people who were attacked by the animal were sent to MYH, but after receiving treatment for two days, they left the hospital against the doctor's advice.

MYH operates under the Government Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Medical College.

College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said, "We suspect that six people from Barwani district have died due to rabies. To confirm this, a part of the brain of one of the deceased has been sent to a laboratory in Delhi for examination. The situation will be clear only after the report comes." Those who died after being bitten by the animal are Raili Bai (60), Mansharam Chhagan (50), Sursingh Malsingh (50), Sadi Bai (60), Chainsingh Umrao (50) and Sunil Jetaria (40), the officials said. PTI HWP MAS NP