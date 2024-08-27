MP: Six get life imprisonment for Army technician's murder

Indore, Aug 27 (PTI) The Indore district court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for murdering an Army personnel in 2017 over an old enmity.

Special Judge Devendraprasad Mishra convicted the six accused under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code for fatally attacking Army technician Varun Chauhan, who was 30 years old when the incident occurred, with swords on January 22, 2017.

The court also imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 54,000 on the convicts identified as Dilip Kaushal (52), Hemant Verma (28), Rohit (34), Mohit (28), Arjun Baurasi (28) and Vikas Baurasi (29).

Special Public Prosecutor Vishal Anand Srivastava said Chauhan, his friend Yogesh Pal, also an Army personnel, and the latter's family members were attacked by the accused in the Banganga police station area following an old enmity with Pal's younger brother.

Srivastava said Chauhan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Chauhan and Pal had come to their home in Indore on vacation. PTI HWP MAS NSK