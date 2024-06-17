MP: Six killed, one injured in two separate road accidents in Guna, Tikamgarh

Guna/Tikamgarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Six persons were killed in two different accidents in Guna and Tikamgarh districts in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

In Guna district, three occupants of a car died and the driver was injured after the vehicle overturned on hitting a divider and fell into a ditch near Binaganj, an official said.

They were returning to Lalitpur from Ujjain after praying at Mahakaleshwar temple, Binaganj police post in-charge Neeraj Lodhi said.

"Ashok Shrivastava (65), his wife Vinita Shrivastava (61) and their neighbour Manoj Pandey (55) died. The couple's son Abhishek, who was driving the car, survived with injuries as the car's airbag inflated in time. He is hospitalised in Binaganj," Lodhi said.

In the second incident in Tikamgarh district, three members of a farmer's family were run over by a truck in the afternoon near Bamhori Madhia village, another official said.

"Mansingh Kushwaha (45), his wife Kalpana (38) and minor daughter Brajesh were going on a motorcycle to their village when a speeding truck hit them from behind near Papora. They died on the spot," Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Raj said.