MP: Smoke engulfs rear coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express after fire, doused; no one hurt

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) The rear coach of the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express was engulfed in heavy smoke after a fire on Monday evening between Khandwa and Itarsi stations in Madhya Pradesh, though no one was hurt as it was empty, an official said.

It was doused at 5:15pm and the train departed on its onward journey at 5:20pm, West Central Railway (WCR) chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

"It was not fire but smoke emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach of the train," he informed from Jabalpur.

