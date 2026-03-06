MP: Social media post sparks protest outside police station; accused detained

Khandwa (MP), Mar 6 (PTI) An "objectionable" post on social media allegedly hurting religious sentiments triggered an angry protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint by a local, the police had registered a case against a man at the Moghat Road police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Taranekar said.

The accused, who was immediately detained, had shared an "objectionable" post on social media, allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community, he said.

According to officials, a group of protesters gathered outside the police station premises on Thursday night, demanding the death penalty for the accused, and the police had to use force to control the situation.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhinav Barange stated that following the agitation, a case was registered against protesters on charges of stone pelting, rioting, obstructing government work and blocking public roads.

As many as 22 persons have been named in the cse, while other protesters are being identified, he said. PTI COR HWP MAS ARU