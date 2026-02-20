MP speaker rejects Cong's adjournment motion on Indore water contamination issue

Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday did not allow an adjournment motion moved by Congress MLAs on the Indore water contamination deaths stating that the matter is sub-judice and had already been discussed in the House in the form of questions.

The adjournment motion on the Bhagirathpura water contamination was raised by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, following which the speaker held a discussion on the issue of its admissibility.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya admitted there was a lapse on part of the system and governance and that it was a blot on Indore, but asserted the people of the country's cleanest city know how to stand up after falling.

It is a lesson for them and not an issue to be politicized, Vijayvargiya said, adding there was no point in admitting the adjournment motion as the government has already taken remedial measures.

Senior BJP MLA Sitasharan Sharma, also a former speaker, pointed out various rules to emphasis that a matter cannot be discussed in the House through an adjournment motion if it is sub judice.

However, deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare and senior Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat objected to this contention.

LoP Singhar said although the minister (Vijavargiya) has admitted the mistakes of the system that led to the tragedy, it would be better if this issue of admissibility is raised before the families of the 35 persons who lost their lives because of contaminated water.

If they say that there is no need for a discussion on the matter, then the Congress will not press for it, Singhar said in the assembly.

"The Bhagirathpura case is one in which the court itself has taken cognizance. It has formed a commission, granting it the powers of a civil court. The commission has established its office and begun hearings. The members have drawn my attention to the adjournment motion which the opposition has raised regarding its admissibility," speaker Tomar said.

"In connection with the incident, I want to set aside emotions and consider whether the issues raised in this adjournment motion can be discussed. After careful consideration, I have concluded that, according to subsection (5) of Rule 55 of the Assembly Rules, the matter cannot be discussed in an adjournment motion, as it has already been discussed in this session," he added.

On February 19, the question posed by the LoP was under discussion, with the health minister and chief minister answering it.

Starred questions from Bala Bachchan and Mahesh Parmar, Sachin Yadav, Pratap Grewal, Rajendra Mandloi and Jaivardhan Singh, dated February 20, and unstarred questions from Mahesh Parmar, are printed in today's Question Hour and are on the table, to which the government has provided detailed answers, he said.

"Under subsection (7), the matter will not be discussed. A review of the terms and references provided in this regard clearly demonstrates that the issues raised under the adjournment motion are connected in some way. An adjournment motion subject that is under consideration by a commission of inquiry cannot be taken up by the committee," he said while denying permission for the adjournment motion to be presented. PTI MAS BNM