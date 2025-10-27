MP Speaker Tomar hails media as watchdog of democracy

Bhopal, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has said journalism is the watchdog of democracy, and when the legislature and media engage on a common platform, the roots of democracy grow stronger.

Addressing the "Media Samvad and Diwali Milan" programme organised by the Central India Press Club (Public Trust), Tomar on Sunday said that a journalist is not merely an informer but also a creator of public opinion whose pen serves as a strong bridge between people and power.

Speaking on the topic "Legislature and Journalism — Two Pillars of Democracy", Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said a journalist works hard to reach the truth just as a lawyer builds a case with arguments and a detective digs evidence.

He said that the media is the voice of democracy, and impartial journalism inspires public representatives to work in the right direction.

Assembly Principal Secretary Arvind Sharma described journalism as "penance of facts" and said fair reporting keeps the temperature of democracy balanced.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said, "Differences of opinion are natural in democracy, but dialogue is essential. Media must maintain a balanced perspective." Press Club national president Vijay Kumar Das described the press club as a family of journalists and urged Speaker Tomar to implement a law for the protection of journalists, the release stated. PTI LAL ARU