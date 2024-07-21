MP: Speeding dumper runs over two teens in Gwalior district

Gwalior, Jul 21 (PTI) A speeding dumper truck ran over two persons on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday, police said.

Following the accident, locals and family members of the deceased staged a road blockade for an hour, they said.

The accident occurred in the Baragaon area of the district in the afternoon, an official said.

"A dumper ran over Saurabh Jatav and Vineet Kushwaha, both aged 19, under the Bijauli police station area," Additional Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told reporters.

The dumper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A first information report has been registered against the unidentified driver, and a search is on to apprehend him, the ASP.

Family members of the deceased and locals staged a protest on the busy Baragaon road, about 15 km from the district headquarters. They dispersed after the police assured them of an arrest in the case. PTI COR LAL ARU