MP: Stage collapses during CM Chouhan's roadshow in Manasa town; video surfaces

Neemuch (MP), Aug 7 (PTI) A video has surfaced showing a crowded makeshift stage collapsing during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow in Manasa town in Neemuch district on Monday.

The roadside stage was erected by Sachiv Sangh, an organisation representing panchayat secretaries, to welcome Chouhan.

An office-bearer of the outfit, Navin Patidar, said three persons were injured in the incident, but this was not confirmed by police or local health officials.

Members of the organisation were standing on the stage and waiting for Chouhan's cavalcade to pass through. When the chief minister's entourage was moving in front of the stage, it suddenly caved in, he said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Police and administration officials were not available for comment on the matter. PTI COR MAS RSY