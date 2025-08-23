MP: Stray dogs attack 10-year-old girl in Khargone

Khargone, Aug 23 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of street dogs in Karhi town of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district but was saved by local shopkeepers and passers-by.

The incident took place on the Rest House road on Friday evening when the girl was on her way to buy groceries, eyewitnesses said.

Five to six stray canines pounced on her, knocking her down, while one of them bit her leg.

Residents and shopkeepers ran to her help and drove away the dogs. "If people had not rushed to save her, the situation could have turned grim," eyewitness Himanshu Dongre said.

Karhi Municipal Council president Nandkishore Khedekar told PTI on Saturday that the incident was "worrying", and a special drive would be launched to catch stray dogs for vaccination and sterilisation.

Local residents said cases of street dog attacks, particularly on children, have been increasing in Karhi and other parts of Khargone. PTI COR LAL KRK