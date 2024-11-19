MP: Swadeshi fair organisers accused of discrimination on religious grounds

Damoh (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) Participants from a community alleged on Tuesday that organisers of a swadeshi fair in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh have abruptly asked them to shut their stalls and leave.

A co-organiser on Tuesday denied the allegations, while the district collector assured an investigation.

The Swadeshi Mela opened at the Tehsil Maidan in Damoh on November 14.

“We were invited to the fair and arrived here five days back. We set up our shops 3-4 days back, but nobody said anything. However, on Sunday few organisers came and told us that members of a particular community are not allowed to set up stalls," Mohammad Rashid, a stall owner originally from Agra, claimed reporters.

He further claimed that organisers asked them to pack up and leave.

"At least 8 to 10 shopkeepers were removed from the fair," Rashid claimed.

Swadeshi Mela co-organiser Shriram Patel denied the allegations.

“No such thing happened at the fair. Organisers have not directed anyone to remove their shops," he said.

According to Patel, stalls were set up through a vendor who directed them to shift to another fair.

"It is their personal choice. We can't say anything to them on this issue," he added.

The fair is organised by Swadeshi Mela Sansth who works in the social field.

Damoh collector Sudhir Kochhar said no written complaint was received.

"This fair is organised by Swadeshi Mela Sanstha. It is their choice whether to allow or not to set up stalls. We will, however, get the matter probed," he added. PTI COR MAS NSK