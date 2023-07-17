MP: Tantrik rapes woman on pretext of solving domestic problem; held

Indore, Jul 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old tantrik was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of solving her domestic problem in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said.

The accused, who poses as a 'tantrik' (sorcerer), is a resident of Khargone district, an official said.

“The victim had approached the accused with a domestic problem. The accused told the woman that he would have to establish physical relations with her to appease the spirit inside her to solve the problem,” a police sub-inspector said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman on several occasions and even threatened to kill her and her husband, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI HWP ADU ARU