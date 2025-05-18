MP teacher suspended for sharing video of Pak woman praying for safety of soldiers

Bhopal, May 18 (PTI) A government school teacher was placed under suspension in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh after she allegedly shared on social media a video of a Pakistani woman praying for the safety of soldiers of that country during Operation Sindoor, an official said on Sunday.

Sehore District Education Officer Sanjay Singh Tomar said Shahnaz Parveen, a teacher in a government school in Mehatwara, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, had been suspended.

The action came following a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and a directive from the Ashta Sub Divisional Magistrate, he told PTI.

She shared a video with the caption 'Allah, keep Pakistani soldiers safe' on her Facebook account, he said, adding Parveen was suspended under a government letter (directive) prohibiting the posting and sharing of such items on social media.

He, however, did not elaborate on the rules. PTI LAL BNM