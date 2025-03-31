MP: Teen ends life after failing in class 8 exams

Jabalpur (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after failing in the class 8 examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Bhola Nagar locality under Madhotal police station area.

The boy, son of a tailor, committed suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod using a scarf when he was alone at home, Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Gathoriya said.

His elder brother, who is pursuing a graduation course, reached home in the evening.

When the boy did not open the door, the elder sibling scaled a wall to enter the house. He found his younger brother hanging and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

As per the initial investigation, the boy failed in the class 8 exams, the results of which were declared on Friday, and this might have led him to take the extreme step, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the police added. PTI COR ADU GK