MP teen girl dies, kin accuse four of poisoning her; cops await post mortem report

Jabalpur, Jan 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, following which her kin claimed four persons, including a teacher, were harassing her and were responsible for her death.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Bhamka village under Katangi police station limits, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

"The girl is suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance and was brought dead to the government medical college hospital in Jabalpur. She was brought to the hospital by her kin on Saturday. The post mortem was done today and the report is awaited," Katangi police station in charge Ritu Upadhyay told reporters.

However, a family member said four persons entered their house, thrashed the girl and forced her to consume poison.

Advertisment

"The four persons took the girl to the Boriya health centre. By the time we reached Boriya, the four persons fled from there. We then took her to Jabalpur medical college, where she was declared dead by doctors," the kin claimed.

The four used to harass the girl on phone and planned to do something wrong with her, the kin alleged.

"It is also being said that she might have been raped and killed. The four persons, including a teacher, are from Bhamka village," the kin further alleged.

Advertisment

Asked about these allegations, Upadhyay said the matter is under investigation and action will be taken on the basis of the post mortem report. PTI COR ADU BNM