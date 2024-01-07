MP: Teen girl jumps off building in panic after fire breaks out, dies

Sagar, Jan 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl died after she jumped off the second floor of a building when a fire broke out in the house on its ground floor on Sunday in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The brother and mother of the deceased girl were injured.

"As the flames spread to the second floor in the early hours of the day, a girl, identified as Angel Jain, jumped off. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead," City Superintendent of Police Yash Bijolia told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said.

He said Jain and her family members had come to a relative's place in Rampura area of the city from Pune.

A prima facie investigation suggested an electric short-circuit triggered the fire. PTI COR LAL NSK