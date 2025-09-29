MP: Teenage girl throws her newborn daughter from first floor of hospital; baby survives

Burhanpur (MP), Sept 29 (PTI) A newborn girl survived miraculously after she was allegedly thrown from the first floor of the Burhanpur district hospital by her 16-year-old mother, police said on Monday.

The baby landed on a heap of garbage on the ground, they said.

It seems the unmarried girl decided to get rid of the baby out of social stigma, police said.

"The baby, who fell from a height of about 15 feet, sustained a neck injury and was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU)," an official said.

Lalbaug police station in-charge Amit Singh Jadon told PTI that the teenage girl flung the baby out of the first floor immediately after giving birth in the hospital's bathroom.

"It appears that the unmarried girl feared social stigma," Jadon said.

A case was registered against her under Section 93 of the BNS (abandonment of a child below 12 years by the mother).

Following the investigation, police booked a 19-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly raping and impregnating the minor girl, he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Child Welfare Committee visited the district hospital to probe the incident.

Calling the incident unfortunate, committee chairperson Vijaya Singh Chauhan said, "We are trying to find out the mental state of the teenage girl and will speak to her family before taking further steps." PTI COR HWP LAL NSK