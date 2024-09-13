MP: Tehsildar arrested in land fraud in Jabalpur district

Jabalpur, Sept 13 (PTI) A tehsildar has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district for allegedly fraudulently changing the ownership records concerning a 1.1-hectare plot in collusion with others using fake documents, an official said on Friday.

The tehsildar, Hari Singh Dhurve, was arrested on Thursday for fudging land records, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Virendra Pawar told PTI.

The action against the revenue department official was initiated on the complaint of the district administration, he said.

The tehsildar is accused of manipulating the records of a 1.1-hectare plot, about 2.7 acres, along the Katni-Nagpur highway in Jabalpur district.

One Shivcharan Pandey owns the land but Dhurve changed it in the name of some other person with the help of a “doctored will”, the police officer said.

Besides Dhurve, a patwari (field staffer of the revenue department) named Jogendra Pipare, and computer operator Deepa Dubey, and private individuals Ravi Shankar Choubey, Ajay Choubey, Harsh Patel and Amita Pathak have been named in the FIR.

Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused, said the official.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena has suspended Dhurve, Pipare and Dubey over their alleged role in the fraud.